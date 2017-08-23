NEW YORK and LONDON, 2017-08-23 09:06 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) has announced the availability of proprietary U.S. equity feeds from Equinix's London International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center - LD4 - located in Slough, U.K. As part of Nasdaq's efforts to bring U.S proprietary equities data to a larger audience, Nasdaq now offers Nasdaq TotalView and Nasdaq Basic from LD4. Nasdaq Basic combines Nasdaq Best Bid and Offer (QBBO), with either Nasdaq Last Sale (NLS), or Nasdaq Last Sale Plus (NLS Plus).



"We continue to focus on working closely with our clients around the world in order to help them gain secure, efficient access to our markets," said Jeff Kimsey, Head of Global Data Products, Nasdaq. "Buy-and sell-side clients based in the U.K. can now access our U.S. data products directly from the exchange through the Equinix LD4 data center."



This new Point of Presence (PoP) will allow firms direct access to U.S. market data from the source, as well as the opportunity to subscribe to core and future U.S. market data products out of LD4. It will also provide these firms with increased opportunity to consume valuable U.S. equity data in a location more convenient to their operational base. Those who already have a network connection to Nasdaq at LD4 can use existing connections in order to receive the U.S. market data feeds, further reducing their costs.



"The financial services ecosystem in London and New York are at the heart of global trading. By providing additional market data to the London-based community via Equinix's LD4 data center, Nasdaq is providing participants with the richest information available to ensure increased business performance," said John Knuff, general manager, financial services, Equinix. "This data can be easily and securely consumed through direct interconnection for rapid and secure connectivity."



According to the Global Interconnection Index, a new market study published by Equinix, London and New York are projected to be the top markets for Interconnection Bandwidth in Europe and the U.S. by 2020. Interconnection Bandwidth is defined as the total capacity provisioned to privately and directly exchange traffic with a diverse set of counterparties and providers at distributed IT exchange points hosted inside carrier neutral colocation data centers. The study also forecasts the banking and insurance segment will be the largest consumer of Interconnection Bandwidth, as digitization is forcing this industry to support new customer engagement models.



