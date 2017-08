BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:30 am ET Wednesday, Germany's flash PMI data for August is due. Economists forecast the manufacturing index to fall to 57.6 from 58.1 a month ago. At the same time, the services PMI is expected to rise to 53.3 from 53.1 in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro fell against its major rivals.



As of 3:25 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.9164 against the pound, 1.1379 against the Swiss franc, 1.1744 against the U.S. dollar and 128.58 against the yen.



