sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.08.2017 | 09:48
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, August 23

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/08/2017) of £56.85m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/08/2017) of £44.34m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 18/08/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*255.55p17,350,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*251.99p
Ordinary share price253.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(0.80)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share133.82p9,349,000
ZDP share price136.50p
Premium to NAV2.00%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 18/08/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.48
2Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.39
3McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.28
4Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.19
5Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.19
6Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.15
7Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.08
8Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p2.08
9Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.06
10Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p2.04
11Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.90
12Conviviality Plc Ord 0.02p1.88
13Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.87
14Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.85
15Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.81
16Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.77
17Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.77
18Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.71
19Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.68
20Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.63

© 2017 PR Newswire