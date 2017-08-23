Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, August 23
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/08/2017) of £56.85m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/08/2017) of £44.34m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 18/08/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|255.55p
|17,350,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|251.99p
|Ordinary share price
|253.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(0.80)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|133.82p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|136.50p
|Premium to NAV
|2.00%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 18/08/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.48
|2
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.39
|3
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.28
|4
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.19
|5
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.19
|6
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.15
|7
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.08
|8
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.08
|9
|Acal Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.06
|10
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|2.04
|11
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.90
|12
|Conviviality Plc Ord 0.02p
|1.88
|13
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.87
|14
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.85
|15
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.81
|16
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.77
|17
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|1.77
|18
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.71
|19
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.68
|20
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.63