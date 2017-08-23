New Pioneer Z-Series receivers, boasting greater connectivity and entertainment value, turn any vehicle into a smartphone accessory

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre, a leader in aftermarket car audio, today announced four new multimedia receivers. Leading the 2017 line-up are the 1-DIN AVH-Z7050BT and 2-DIN AVH-Z5050BT, followed by the AVH-Z2050BT, and AVH-Z1050DVD. In continuing with Pioneer's focus on enhancing user experience, the entire range offers even greater smartphone connectivity, convenient one-cable connection, and a superior audio-visual performance-- making Apple CarPlay'[1], Android Auto'[2], and other premium entertainment features accessible to every driver.

"The world is more connected than ever. Together with the proliferation of smartphones and mobile internet across Southeast Asia, local drivers are expecting better seamless connectivity from their in-car infotainment systems," said Mr. Takao Chiba, Deputy General Manager of Business Planning and Marketing Division, Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre. "The new Z-Series multimedia receivers were developed to meet consumers' evolving expectations of easier smartphone connectivity and superior audio/video performance. With that in mind, we have focused on both hardware and software upgrades to offer a complete and improved user experience."

The following features are new in Pioneer's 2017 multimedia receivers:

PREMIUM SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY FOR THE MASSES

More car owners can now enjoy one of the most comprehensive smartphone connectivity options available. All Bluetooth-ready Z-Series multimedia receivers can simultaneously connect up to five Bluetooth devices for family entertainment. Additionally, users can browse their media library with upgraded Bluetooth AVRCP 1.6 capability. Above all, the entire range allows drivers to enjoy a premium selection of mobile applications (apps), simply by connecting their smartphone to the head unit.

An example is Waze, the world's largest community-based traffic and navigation app. Viewing maps and directions is noticeably easier with the head units' larger touchscreen. Waze can be launched from AppRadio Mode+. Users can also play videos stored in a smartphone, as well as stream online videos via the AppRadio LIVE app. All these apps are accessible from the new AppRadio Mode+, Pioneer's proprietary entertainment platform, developed to unlock the wonderful world of mobile apps. Refer to www.appradiomode.com for more information.

Another highlight is Spotify[3], currently available in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines with more Southeast Asian countries in the pipeline[4], with a massive library of over 30 million titles[5]. This music-streaming app can be easily selected from the head unit's source list, and operated directly onscreen.

EASY CONNECTION AND OPERATION- JUST PLUG AND PLAY

Drivers can now enjoy a more seamless user experience. Connecting a smartphone to any one of the 2017 multimedia receivers is now a plug-and-play affair, as the head unit can automatically detect and retrieve the available content from the phone.

Operating the new multimedia receivers is now easier and more enjoyable, thanks to a new customisable graphical user interface. Key enhancements include easy device switching to let users switch their connected smartphones with ease, icon display customisation to deliver a more flexible and personalised screen layout, and colour and design customisation with 112 backlight illumination colours and seven attractive background themes.

SUPERIOR IN-CAR VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT

Pioneer is upping the ante by delivering a more cinematic entertainment experience for discerning movie lovers. The plug-and-play convenience extends to video playback, thanks to new full-HD (1080p) support for popular video file formats like MKV, as well as additional support for NTFS format, giving users the flexibility to play clips that are larger than 4GB direct from portable hard disks. With a new and improved 24-bit true colour LCD screen, these receivers can reproduce up to 16,777,216 hues, or around 256 times better colour fidelity than most regular displays, providing richer and true-to-life visuals.

ENGINEERED FOR PREMIUM SOUND QUALITY

To elevate the overall sound quality of these receivers, Pioneer has made refinements 'under the hood' with technologies and expertise from its TAD professional audio division. This includes a newly developed circuit board, which eliminates external interference to enhance audio signal integrity. Performance is further improved by leveraging premium audiophile-grade components for maximum listening pleasure. Lastly, all models are professionally tuned by Pioneer's sound engineers, in addition to the following audio-enhancement functions:

13-band graphic equaliser

Auto Equaliser

Auto Time Alignment

Advanced Sound Retriever ®

192kHz/24-bit FLAC file playback

Clearer hands-free voice calls can now be achieved as well, via the implementation of wide-band speech support for Bluetooth-enabled models.

The new Pioneer Z-Series multimedia media receivers will be available soon. Details are available at http://www.pioneer-carglobal.com/avh/en/z/.

High-res product images can be downloaded here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lsxzn3cmvq15e70/AADFVIAoYOfYEFjYUkvUoLBSa?dl=0

For more updates on these products, please visit the Pioneer Car Entertainment Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PioneerCarEntertainment/.

Additional notes:



i. Do not use your Pioneer system if doing so will divert your attention in any way from the safe operation of your vehicle. Always observe safe driving rules. In some countries, certain operations of devices while driving may be illegal. Where such regulations apply, they must be obeyed.



ii. Pioneer Multimedia Receivers are compatible with selected Android and iPhone smartphones only.



iii. Compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AppRadio Mode +, AppRadioLIVE, and third-party applications varies by the iPhone/ Android models and their software versions.



iv. Android Auto may not be supported on all Android devices, and is not available in all countries or regions.



v. Bluetooth® functionality requires a compatible Bluetooth-enabled mobile phone.



vi. Bluetooth features may not be supported by all compatible Bluetooth-enabled devices, and/or the functionality of such features may be limited in certain devices or by certain wireless carriers.



vii. AppRadio LIVE requires a Pioneer AppRadio Mode compatible multimedia receiver. Specific models vary by region.



viii. Pioneer does not guarantee compatibility with all USB mass storage devices, and assumes no responsibilities for any loss of data on media players, smartphones, or other devices while using the receiver.



ix. FLAC Codec support are for the files stored in USB thumb drive.



x. Full-HD playback, for USB devices, is not supported for some compatible codecs.



xi. CarPlay is accessible via the user's iPhone cable or Pioneer's optional CD-IU52 cable, and Android Auto is accessible via the user's compatible Android device cable or Pioneer's optional CD-MU200 cable. USB Type-C devices may require additional Google certified adapters or cables.



xii. Notes on connecting Android smartphone with USB Type-C' to Pioneer receiver - For audio and multimedia receivers featuring Android media playback and control via AOA and/or MTP, it is recommended that the audio or multimedia receiver is directly connected to the phone using only the CD-CU50, or a certified USB Type-A to USB Type-C' cable (preferably under 1 m in length). For AV receivers featuring Android Auto, it is recommended that the AV receiver is directly connected to the phone using the USB Type-A extension cable supplied by Pioneer and the CD-CU50, or only the CD-CU50, or a certified USB Type-A to USB Type-C' cable (preferably under 1 m in length). In some cases, a connection between a Pioneer receiver and a phone using a conventional USB Type-C' cable may be dysfunctional.



xiii. An active data connection is required to use the Waze application. Functionality is limited when driving to reduce driver distraction. The parking brake must be engaged to access the keyboard and enter location destinations.



xiv. To use Auto EQ or Auto Time Alignment, Pioneer's CD-MC20 microphone is required and is sold separately.



xv. AppRadioLIVE, AppRadio, PIONEER AND MIXTRAX are registered trademarks of Pioneer Corporation.



xvi. Apple, iPod, iPhone, CarPlay and the CarPlay logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.



xvii. Android, Android Auto, and other marks are trademarks of Google Inc. The Android robot is reproduced or modified from work created and shared by Google and used according to terms described in the Creative Commons 3.0 Attribution License.



xviii. BLUETOOTH is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc.



xix. SPOTIFY and the Spotify logo are among the registered trademarks of Spotify AB. Compatible mobile digital devices and premium subscription required, where available, see http://www.spotify.com.



xx. Waze is a registered trademark of Google Inc.



xxi. All other brands, product names, or logos may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

About Pioneer Electronics AsiaCentre (PAC) Pte. Ltd.

The regional headquarters of Pioneer Corporation since 1992, Pioneer's core business is in car audio visual. Pioneer aims to be a leading aftermarket manufacturer and supplier to leading car brands, providing comprehensive infotainment solutions for in-car, by developing next-generation devices and innovative cloud services for the growing connected car market. For more information, please visit www.pioneer.com.sg.