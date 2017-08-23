VFS Global Acquires Visa Service Provider TT Services

LONDON, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

VFS Global has completed on 22 August, 2017 the acquisition of visa service provider TT Services (TTS). The transaction enables VFS Global to leverage on core competences and brands and to further enhance operating performance.

TT Services is a provider of integrated visa processing solutions with global presence and a comprehensive portfolio of services. TT Services is headquartered in the United Kingdom and has a strong and long-lasting relationship with its client governments and with a commercial partner. The company operates 51 application centres in more than 35 countries and has 216 employees. TTS offers a full range of high quality visa services for its client governments, partners and applicants.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150528/747609-a )



Zubin Karkaria, CEO of VFS Global Group commented, "TT Services has, like VFS Global, extended industry experience of more than 15 years and is a trusted service delivery partner for its clients. I see a strong fit by TTS joining VFS Global. This will enable us to further enhance and extend our services towards our client governments and visa applicants."

The change of control will have no bearing on the business operations of the parties and act as a catalyst to improved services and enhanced client and customer satisfaction.

About VFS Global:

VFS Globalis the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. With2371 Application Centres, operations in129 countriesacrossfive continents and over 150 million applications processedas on 30 June 2017, VFS Global serves the interests of56 client governments.VFS Global's worldwide operations are certifiedISO 9001:2015for Quality Management System,ISO 27001:2013for Information Security Management SystemandISO 14001:2015for Environmental Management System. For more information, please visithttp://www.vfsglobal.com

Media Contact:

Shaily Vaswani

ShailyV@vfsglobal.com

VFS Global

