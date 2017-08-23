Københavns Fondsbørs A/S



Nikolaj Plads 6



P.O. Box 1040



1007 København K



The 23th of August 2017



Financial calendar for 2017-18 - RIAS A/S



Expected dates for publication:



Wednesday, 13th December 2017: Board meeting with publication of Annual Report Wednesday, 24th January 2018: Board meeting with publication of Interim Report Wednesday, 24th January 2018: Annual General meeting in RIAS A/S Wednesday, 16th May 2018: Board Meeting with publication of Half-year Report Wednesday, 22nd August 2018: Publication of interim report



Yours faithfully, RIAS A/S



Dannie Michaelsen



Finance Manager



Attachment:

