Københavns Fondsbørs A/S
Nikolaj Plads 6
P.O. Box 1040
1007 København K
The 23th of August 2017
Financial calendar for 2017-18 - RIAS A/S
Expected dates for publication:
Wednesday, 13th December 2017: Board meeting with publication of Annual Report Wednesday, 24th January 2018: Board meeting with publication of Interim Report Wednesday, 24th January 2018: Annual General meeting in RIAS A/S Wednesday, 16th May 2018: Board Meeting with publication of Half-year Report Wednesday, 22nd August 2018: Publication of interim report
Yours faithfully, RIAS A/S
Dannie Michaelsen
Finance Manager
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642492
