BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit releases flash Eurozone PMI data for August. The flash composite PMI is expected to drop to 56.3.6 in August from 56.6 in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major rivals.



As of 3:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.9190 against the pound, 1.1396 against the Swiss franc, 1.1769 against the U.S. dollar and 128.81 against the yen.



