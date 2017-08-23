

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that he may end the North American Free-Trade Agreement raised concerns over its impact on global trade.



Also, Trump threatened to shut down the government if he fails to generate funds to build his controversial wall along the the Mexican border.



Geopolitical risks also remained in focus after the United States announced new sanctions on Chinese and Russian entities for their alleged ties to North Korea's nuclear weapons program.



Chinese shares ended on a flat note as steelmakers succumbed to profit taking, offsetting gains in the banking sector on optimism over earnings.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 2.52 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 3,287.70. Trading in Hong Kong was suspended due to tropical cyclone Hato.



Japanese shares eked out modest gains to snap a five-day losing streak as the yen weakened and a survey showed activity in Japan's manufacturing sector continued to expand in August and at a faster pace.



The Nikkei average rose 50.80 points or 0.26 percent to 19,434.64 while the broader Topix index closed 0.25 percent higher at 1,600.05. Toshiba Corp jumped 4.3 percent on reports that it is prioritizing talks with Western Digital on the sale of its memory chip business.



Australian shares ended modestly lower, dragged down by financials and healthcare stocks after disappointing earnings updates from Insurance Australia Group and Healthscope.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 12.90 points or 0.22 percent to 5,737.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index slid 12.10 points or 0.21 percent to 5,792.70.



IAG shares slumped 8 percent after the general insurer warned that high-risk regions such as Wellington may see further insurance premium increases.



Hospital operator Healthscope fell as much as 15 percent on posting weaker-than-expected full-year results. Energy stocks posted broad-based gains after oil prices rose overnight.



Seoul stocks ended marginally higher despite institutional selling as investors looked for cues from Federal Reserve's annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose over 1 percent while steelmaker Posco lost 2.8 percent.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 12.38 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 7,879.46. A2 Milk shares jumped 6 percent after the dairy firm almost tripled its full-year net profit and flagged a share buyback.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite was down 0.1 percent after official data showed the country's consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in July.



Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 0.2 percent after the release of consumer price inflation data. The Taiwan Weighted rose 0.1 percent, India's Sensex was moving up half a percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 0.2 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rallied after positive comments from lawmakers on tax overhaul and raising the debt ceiling.



The Dow rose 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX