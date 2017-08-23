

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound weakened against its major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The pound dipped to near a 1-year low of 0.9196 versus the euro and near a 2-month low of 1.2799 against the dollar, from its early highs of 0.9161 and 1.2834, respectively.



The pound dropped to 1.2395 versus the franc and 140.11 against the yen, off its previous highs of 1.2429 and 140.79, respectively.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 138.00 against the yen, 1.23 against the franc, 1.27 against the greenback and 0.93 against the euro.



