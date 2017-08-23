EXCHANGE NOTICE 23.8.2017 WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 24.8.2017



199 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 24.8.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 23.8.2017 WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 24.8.2017



199 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 24.8.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642497