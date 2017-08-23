=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company Borealis AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 23.08.2017 Publication Location: http://www.borealisgroup.com/en/company/about-borealis/investor-relations/ end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2017 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)