LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. (OTCQB: BDIC) (the "Company"), a preeminent manufacturer and provider in the criminal monitoring space, including a state-of-the-art wireless ignition interlock device, is pleased to announce the rollout of its aggressive billboard campaign targeting DUI Education Schools and Department of Motor Vehicles locations. Since the inception of the billboard campaign in early April along with our aggressive AdWords campaign and high yelp ratings, BDIC has seen sales skyrocket

About BDIC

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp (BDIC) based in Los Angeles, California, is a publicly traded company that manufactures, distributes and leases its' Ignition Interlock Device Model# BDI-747 in multiple States.

The BDI-747 is a state of the art ignition interlock device approximately the size of a smartphone. The ignition interlock device requires the driver to exhale into the device prior to starting the vehicle. This prevents the vehicle from starting if the driver's blood-alcohol content exceeds a predetermined set level. Interlocks may be required for use by DUI or DWI ("driving under the influence" or "driving while intoxicated") offenders as part of their mandatory court or motor vehicle department program.

The individual subject to the court or motor vehicle order pays for the installation/removal and monthly lease of the ignition interlock device. The Company provides monitoring of the device at predetermined intervals according to state guidelines. Data is collected and made available to the appropriate authorities for review. The data shows all breath tests performed and/or missed tests as well as any attempt to bypass or circumvent the system.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of mentioned company to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3164515

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3164517



Laurence Wainer

Chief Executive Officer

5503 Cahuenga Blvd., #203

Los Angeles, CA 91601

www.blowanddrive.com

877 238-4492



