EURid donated to the Uganda Borehole Rehabilitation project as part of its CO2 emission compensation

EURid has announced its support to the Borehole Rehabilitation project in Uganda to provide thousands of people with clean drinkable water. EURid sees water as the most basic requirement for life. For many rural communities across Sub-Saharan Africa it is still a struggle to find safe drinking water. Moreover, water drawn from rivers could potentially contain lethal contaminants and therefore must be boiled before ingestion, adding yet an additional hardship for families as well as the environment in terms of firewood used.

The goal of the Borehole Rehabilitation project is to better this situation by working with Ugandan communities to repair broken boreholes and restore access to clean, safe drinking water. The direct benefits of the project are that families no longer have to travel great distances to attain water or boil the water to eradicate contaminants, saving firewood and preventing carbon emissions from being released into the atmosphere.

Giovanni Seppia, EURid's External Relations Manager, explains "The project primarily affects the Northern region of Uganda, an area that was subject to much conflict due to a tumultuous political situation some time ago. This has led to high levels of poverty and a lack of investment in both necessary and basic infrastructure, like access to clean water. As an organization, we want to support the people of Uganda by providing access to one of life's fundamental resources."

This project abides by EURid's CSR policy action plan and has been conducted under the strict guidelines, validation process and annual auditing of The Gold Standard.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organization that operates the .eu and .?? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars and provides support in the 24 official EU languages. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Brussels (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: http://www.eurid.eu.

