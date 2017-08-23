Garfield GO News: Freeze Tag Announces Mouth Watering Update

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of mobile social games, today announced that an update featuring new content in Garfield™ GO, a free-to-play, augmented reality treasure hunting game is available now in the Apple iOS App Store and Google Play App Store.

"Many of our players have found a majority of the comic panels," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "So, we've added two more packs of hilarious Garfield comics for players to discover. The new packs are based on some of Garfield's favorite comfort foods, donuts, and pizza, which will add many more hours of gameplay."

The two new comic packs, labeled Divine Donuts and Pizza Paradise, provide an additional 150 comic panels for players to find in the chests as they hunt for treasure. With this update, there are now over 400 comic panels available to find. Inside the new comic packs, players will find two new rare comics: the first comic featuring Garfield eating a donut and the first comic featuring Garfield demonstrating his love for pizza.

In addition to the new comic packs, the new update includes new Garfield animations, new music and sound effects, and new comic book badges. The map was also updated to be more crisp and clear to help players be able to read the names of streets, places, and buildings. Finally, the update also includes several bug fixes reported by players such as the oven cleaning bug.

WHAT IS AUGMENTED REALITY OR AR?

Augmented reality is a new technology that allows for you to experience parts of the game in the real world! While playing Garfield GO, you can use your phone's camera to look around and find Garfield pointing to a chest on the sidewalk or in a park. You could find him standing on your desk, sitting on a friend's lap or even hanging out next to one of your pets! You'll never know where Garfield will turn up next!

To learn more about Garfield GO, please visit the game's website at www.garfieldgo.com.

About GARFIELD

GARFIELD was born on the comics pages on June 19, 1978. The creation of cartoonist Jim Davis, GARFIELD is a humorous strip centered on the lives of a quick-witted orange cat who loves lasagna, coffee, and his remote control; Jon Arbuckle, his owner; and Odie, a sweet but dumb dog. GARFIELD was introduced to the world in just 41 newspapers and is now the most widely syndicated comic strip ever, appearing in 2100 newspapers. The strip, distributed by Universal Press, is read by over 220 million people each day and is translated into 42 languages.

Follow Garfield on Facebook (facebook.com/Garfield), Twitter (twitter.com/Garfield), Instagram (instagram.com/garfield_real) and YouTube (youtube.com/garfieldandfriends), and visit garfield.com, and Garfields free educational site, professorgarfield.org.

