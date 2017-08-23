Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Worth 1.66 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Marketby Polymer Type (Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex), Application (Non-Residential Buildings, Residential Buildings, and Public Infrastructures), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 1.23 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.66 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse87 Market Data Tables and41 Figures spread through147Pages and in-depth TOC on"Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polymer-modified-cementitious-coating-market-251464560.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for polymer modified cementitious coatings from the residential buildings sector. In addition, government initiatives to support infrastructural developments in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to drive the growth of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market.

Based on polymer type, the acrylic polymer segment is projected to lead the polymer modified cementitious coatings market during the forecast period

The acrylic polymer segment led the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in 2016. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of acrylic-based polymer modified cementitious coatings in architectural applications. Styrene acrylics and vinyl acrylics are major derivatives of acrylics that are used in waterproofing application.

Get Sample Pages @ http://www. m arketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=251464560

Polymer modified cementitious coatings are widely used in residential buildings application

Based on application, the residential buildings segment led the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in 2016. The growth of the residential buildings segment can be attributed to the increasing use of polymer modified cementitious coatings in various residential applications, such as exterior walls, driveways & sidewalks, and floorings. Furthermore, the growth of the real estate market in emerging countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa has contributed to the growth of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in the residential buildings segment.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for polymer modified cementitious coatings

The Asia Pacific region led the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in 2016; this region is expected to continue its dominance in the near future. The high demand for polymer modified cementitious coatings from the construction industry and infrastructural development in countries, such as China and India, are key factors driving the growth of polymer modified cementitious coatings market in the Asia Pacific region.

Speak to Analyst @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=251464560

Key players operating in the Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market are BASF SE (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema S.A. (France), Fosroc International Limited (UK), Mapei S.p.A. (Italy), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. (France), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Evercrete Corporation (US), Celanese Corporation (US), Lafarge Malaysia Berhad (Malaysia), Flexcrete Technologies Limited (UK), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), H.B. Fuller (US), Organik Kimya San. ve Tic. A.S. (Turkey), and Berger Paints India Limited (India).

Browse Related Reports

Liquid Applied Membrane Market by Type (Bituminous, Elastomeric, Cementitious), application (Roofing, Underground Construction, Walls), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Public Infrastructure) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/liquid-applied-membranes-market-175737886.html

Waterproofing Chemicals Market by Chemistry (Bitumen, Elastomers, PVC, TPO, EPDM), System/Technology (Preformed Membranes, Coatings & LAMs, Integral System), Application (Roofing & Walls, Floors & Basements, Waste & Water Management, Tunnel Liners) and Geography - Forecast to 2021http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/waterproofing-chemical-market-191314530.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets