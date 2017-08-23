Coating Equipment Market Worth $22.23 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global coating equipment marketis expected to reach USD 22.23 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is expected to witness significant growth on account of high application scope coupled with growing consumption from the automotive application.

Robust growth in the consumption owing to rising government spending, fast-growing population, and continued progress on infrastructure projects in Middle Eastern economies is likely to augment product utilization in the residential sector.Africa residential sector is expected to witness growth on account of increasing foreign direct investments and rising consumer's willingness to spend.

Governments of Middle East have framed favourable policies to promote investments in the automotive sector. In addition, expansion of road networks along with urban population growth has played a crucial role in increasing sales of automotive vehicles in Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

The global coating equipment market is expected to witness significant competitive rivalry due to the presence of numerous players across the industry. As a result of changing consumer trend, various companies are launching new products to expand their product offerings and put up with the competition in the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Coating Equipment Market Analysis By Product (Specialty Coating equipment, Powder Coating Equipment, Liquid Coating Equipment), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/coating-equipment-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Powder coating equipment accounted for a share of 38.7% of global market revenue in 2016 owing to low cost as compared to specialty coatings

Powder coating equipment has the ability to produce thin films which are utilized by aerospace and automotive industry due to their lightweight

Development and utilization of machinery in agriculture sector has witnessed significant growth globally which is anticipated to provide positive scope for product demand as the machinery typically requires coating

South Korea is expected to show high growth in the construction industry owing to private and public investments in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects

Key players in the industry perform distribution directly to the end user rather than distributing the product through third party sources. Wide distribution channel in the market is achieved through both physical retail stores and online retailing.

In March 2017 , Oerlikon acquired novel technologies which enabled the company to strengthen its business position in coatings & equipment market

, Oerlikon acquired novel technologies which enabled the company to strengthen its business position in coatings & equipment market In December 2016 , Sata GmbH & Co.Kg introduced Satajet 4800 K spray mix to serve high pressure applications

Grand View Research has segmented the global coating equipment market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Coating Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Specialty coating equipment Powder coating equipment Liquid coating equipment

Coating Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Automotive Aerospace Construction Industrial Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan India Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



