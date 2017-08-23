At an international PV trade fair held in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, companies were demanding improvements to the political framework for the development of solar power in the country. Additionally, calls were made for low interest loans for private individuals, to cover initial investment in a PV system.

Haiti's most important PV entrepreneurs gathered at an international solar conference in Port-au-Prince to call for clear regulations for the liberalization of the Haitian energy market, as well as solar-friendly policies to promote the technology's potential. The event was organized by relief providers NPH Germany, The St. Luke Foundation and the Biohaus Foundation.

Only around 6% of Haiti's population currently has access to electricity. State owned energy utility Électricité d'Haiti (EDH) has a generation capacity of 245 MW, about 80% of which is made up by diesel generators. The other 20% is supplied by the Péligre Hydroelectric power station in Artibonite, to the north of the capital.

Because of the continuous overload and extremely low stability of the state utility's network, Haiti is registering ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...