

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The euro rose to a 10-month high of 0.9214 against the pound and a 1-week high of 1.1419 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.9160 and 1.1376, respectively.



The euro advanced to 1.1794 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 2-day low of 1.1739.



Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the euro climbed to a 1-week high of 1.4948 and a 14-month high of 1.6353 from early lows of 1.4856 and 1.6149, respectively.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the euro edged up to 129.06 and 1.4829 from early lows of 128.49 and 1.4772, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.93 against the pound, 1.15 against the franc, 1.19 against the greenback, 1.50 against the aussie, 1.65 against the kiwi, 131.00 against the yen and 1.50 against the loonie.



