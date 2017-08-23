Bonds issued by Fagfjárfestasjóðurinn ORK (FORK 17 0901) have received observation status with reference to an announcement made public by the issuer on August 22, 2017, where it was stated that a bondholder's meeting had been scheduled where a proposal for a change in the terms of the bonds will be submitted, concerning a change in the maturity date of the bonds from September 1, 2017, to November 1, 2017.



The decision is based upon article 8.2 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf.