

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares recovered from early losses to turn flat on Wednesday after ECB President Mario Draghi defended unconventional monetary policy, saying QE and forward guidance have been a success.



With geopolitical tensions running high and U.S. President Donald Trump signaling the possible termination of the NAFTA treaty with Mexico and Canada, the benchmark CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 5,132 in late opening deals.



Advertising and public relations firm Publicis Groupe fell as much as 3 percent after its British peer WPP cut its full-year revenue forecast, citing economic uncertainty and a 'rise of populism' in the U.K. and the U.S.



In economic releases, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed that French private sector activity expanded at a marked pace in August, though the rate of growth stagnated,



The composite output index came in at 55.6 in August, the same reading as in July. Service sector activity rose at a softer rate, while manufacturing production grew at the sharpest pace in almost six-and-a-half years.



