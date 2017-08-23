

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed in lackluster trade on Wednesday as the pound hit an eight-year low against the euro, helping offset disappointing earnings news from WPP and U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to terminate NAFTA.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was little changed at 7,377 in late opening deals after rising 0.9 percent on Tuesday.



WPP shares fell more than 12 percent after the world's largest advertising group cut its full-year sales outlook, citing economic uncertainty and a 'rise of populism' in the U.K. and the U.S.



Provident Financial fell over 1 percent to extend the previous session's sell-off amid brokerage downgrades.



Vedanta Resources rallied 1.5 percent after its quarterly core earnings rose about 48 percent on higher commodity prices.



