MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (www.azflusa.com) (OTC PINK: AZFL), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, Industrial CBD Hemp and the certification and sales of carbon credits, today announced that company accountants have completed and filed the Q2 Financials and Disclosures for 06.30.2017 with OTC Markets maintaining its current status and demonstrating positive operating results as the company is primed to achieve and report revenues next month from the first product sales that result from its subsidiaries Amazon Hemp Ltd harvest of its first CBD Hemp crop due by late September. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Amazon Hemp Ltd., through its contractual agreements is also ready to close on and initiate operations at the new eleven (11) acre property located near Fort Lupton in Weld County, Colorado, in September. The company will store and distribute products out of this facility that already has 11,000 square feet of storage and build additional facilities to house a kitchen and products laboratory.

Every day more studies surface about the benefits of CBD on the health of people with serious health conditions such as Parkinson's and Epilepsy, as well as countless others.

Hemp Plantation Update:

As of today, we are on our 93rd day out of 110 days of production, putting the project at an 85% completion.

Ricardo Cortez, Company Chairman for Amazonas Florestal, Ltd., said that, "We are very pleased to report the firm and positive direction of our Hemp Subsidiary. Amazon Hemp is in line to become one of the largest CBD products suppliers in Colorado. Management is also very pleased to report that our CEO Peter Stebbins has relocated to our Miami Headquarters effective August 11th and is directing a new team focused on developing wood products orders with suppliers that have product available in Brazil to new accounts that the company is in process of developing primarily located in the European Union countries."

Peter W. Stebbins, Chief Executive Officer of Amazonas Florestal Ltd., commented, "Our staff, both in Miami and Colorado, are very happy with the manner in which the Hemp business is developing in Colorado as with the general acceptance that our target accounts have demonstrated thus far on both our CBD products as with the wood products being offered out of northern Brazil. We have a team going to Manaus next month that will also set the ground work to renew our carbon studies. These will determine how many carbon credits will be available to market from company controlled lands on 20 and 25 year projects."

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits and the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas's goal is to become a leader in sustainable forest management and preservation, creating revenue while protecting the biodiversity of the rainforest ecosystem and enhancing the lives of the people who live in it. Through a strategy of selective harvesting, certification and sale of carbon, biomass and biofuel production, and conservation incentives, Amazonas Florestal Ltd. intends to help protect one of the world's greatest natural resources and show how its preservation can be a profitable activity. Visit the Company at: www.azflusa.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the Company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

