GIANNITSA, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Homie Recipes, Inc. (OTC PINK: HOMR) ("Homie Recipes" or the "Company") is pleased to provide this discussion of the Company's new mission statement and business strategy.

With the recent acquisition of Greek land holding company Stevva Ltd. and the appointment of an experienced new management team, Homie Recipes has effectively positioned itself to become a potential industry leading cultivator and distributor of stevia, a low-carbohydrate food and beverage sweetener and sugar substitute (up to 300x sweeter than sugar). Stevia is the only commercially viable, naturally derived, no calorie sweetener for global food and beverage applications. According to WHO estimates, stevia has the potential to replace 20-30% of all dietary sweeteners (estimated at $10 billion in 2017).

Mr. Theodoros Kerasidis, newly appointed President of Homie Recipes and founder of Stevva Ltd., stated, "Stevia is the perfect crop to establish on our fertile farmland in Greece. Not only is stevia ideally suited to the climate and soil conditions in Pella Giannitsa, but it's also in great demand for export around the world. We hope to work with many other local farmers to establish the region as a center for stevia production in Europe."

"This initial focus on stevia fits with our mission to introduce new agricultural production in Greece within farming areas eager to adapt new plants for a higher performance yield and to and build secure distribution channels for future sales."

There are numerous strategic advantages of locating the Company in Pella Giannitsa, Greece, including excellent soil and climate conditions for growing stevia, abundant and skilled labor, cost efficiencies due to labor and infrastructure, low cost access to Europe, and improved economic conditions in Greece.

Mr. Kerasidis concluded, "In addition to increasing our production and sales capacity of stevia, we plan to diversify our business strategy by establishing partnerships with other growers and introducing additional high demand crops such as quinoa and chia seeds. With multiple high demand crops under our management and control, we can build a company strong and reliable revenues and profits. I look forward to working with our experienced team to achieve our ambitious goals."

Mr. Kerasidis is a seasoned agricultural executive and a pioneer in EU stevia growing having founded one of the first ever commercial stevia plantations in Europe. Prior to founding Stevva Ltd. and joining Homie Recipes, Mr. Kerasidis was President of Agricultural Cooperative Stevia (ACS). As President of ACS, he was responsible for the organization which was founded to promote stevia adoption by Greek and EU farmers.

Homie Recipes, Inc. files financial and other regulatory reports with the Securities & Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company's filings can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the timing and completion of contemplated financings, the actual use of proceeds and the receipt of regulatory approvals. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied several material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: (1) the proposed corporate development and expansion plans will proceed as planned; (2) market fundamentals will result in sustained commodities pricing and (3) any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. These statements are based on our current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to be different than those described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those relating to our lack of operating history, transitioning from a development company to an operating company, market acceptance of our products and services; operational difficulties relating to international operations; our ability to form and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with customers and strategic partners; changes in economic, political or regulatory conditions or other trends affecting the food sector, and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel. Further information about these matters can be found in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

