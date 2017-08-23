VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Arcus Development Group Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ADG) (Arcus") announces that it has completed the first half of a proposed 20 hole reverse circulation drill program at its wholly-owned Dan Man property. The drill program began on August 5 and will be completed by the end of August, 2017.

The Dan Man property is located immediately north and adjacent to the Goldcorp Inc. ("Goldcorp") Coffee project in the White Gold District of Yukon Territory. The primary focus of the 2017 Dan Man drilling is to test a number of interpreted structural features and gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies along a three kilometer portion of the Kwazulu and Rooibos zones.

Results from the 2017 program will be announced once they have been received and interpreted by the Arcus technical committee.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by William A. Wengzynowski, P. Eng., a consultant to Arcus and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

