

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Wednesday after ECB President Mario Draghi defended unconventional monetary policy, saying QE and forward guidance have been a success.



With geopolitical tensions running high and U.S. President Donald Trump signaling the possible termination of the NAFTA treaty with Mexico and Canada, investors looked ahead to the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Wyoming for further direction.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down about 0.2 percent at 375.12 in late opening deals after rising 0.8 percent the previous day.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE were marginally lower, while France's CAC 40 was little changed with a positive bias.



WPP shares fell more than 12 percent in London after the world's largest advertising group cut its full-year sales outlook, citing economic uncertainty and a 'rise of populism' in the U.K. and the U.S.



Provident Financial fell over 1 percent to extend the previous session's sell-off amid brokerage downgrades.



Vedanta Resources rallied 1.5 percent after its quarterly core earnings rose about 48 percent on higher commodity prices.



Air Berlin shares climbed 1.3 percent after Ryanair said it would be interested in bidding for the whole of the insolvent German carrier.



In economic releases, Eurozone private sector activity maintained strong growth momentum in August, underpinned by strong expansion in the manufacturing output, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The flash composite output index rose slightly to 55.8 in August from 55.7 in July. Economists had expected the index to fall to 55.4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX