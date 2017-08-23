SANTA CLARA, Calif., 2017-08-23 12:27 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:ticker 6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announced today the appointment of Dr. Leon Hall as Vice President of Global Scientific Excellence. In his new role, Dr. Hall will be responsible for overseeing global R&D programs and advancing Crown Bioscience's scientific excellence initiatives.



"Leon's appointment reinforces Crown Bioscience's dedication to innovation and commitment to providing the highest quality therapeutic technology services," said Jean-Pierre Wery, Ph.D., Crown Bioscience Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive scientific and operational experience will serve Crown Bioscience well as we expand to meet the growing needs of preclinical research to the global biopharmaceutical market worldwide."



"I am excited about contributing to the expansion of Crown Bioscience's translational technology platform at a higher level," said Dr. Hall. "I look forward to continuing Crown Bioscience's commitment to quality and scientific integrity embedded throughout the global organization."



Dr. Hall previously served as Crown Bioscience's Senior Scientific Director and led Crown Bioscience's Global Scientific Excellence Initiative. Dr. Hall established the Global Quality Council as well as the Global Scientific Councils that govern Crown Bioscience's research in oncology, immunology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. His efforts have ensured global standards of excellence, harmonization and fostered collaborations in scientific innovation and R&D.



Leon holds a Ph.D. from the University of Leicester, England, in Molecular Pathology and Toxicology. He has over 15 years of preclinical rodent research experience and is considered an industry leader in the application of humanized mouse models in immunology and immuno-oncology.



About Crown Bioscience Inc. Crown Bioscience is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.



