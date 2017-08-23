Structural Heart Imaging Market Size Worth $25.3 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global structural heart imaging marketis expected to reach USD 25.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Global increase in incidence of Structural Heart Diseases (SHDs), growing awareness about diseases, and technological advancements in imaging modalities are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, clearer high-quality images are necessary for management of patients suffering from SHDs. Hence, availability of technologically advanced devices and increase in their adoption are likely to boost the market in the coming years. Echocardiogram, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and CT are the most widely used modalities for SHI.

Echocardiogram accounted for the maximum share in the SHI market in 2016 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the adoption of echo test as a first-line imaging technique, low cost as compared to CT & MRI, and its superiority in visualization of intracardiac structures.

MRI segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to technological advancements, as well as the ability of MRI to provide accurate & reproducible quantification of ventricular function and image the entire body.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Structural Heart Imaging (SHI) Market Analysis By Imaging Modality (Echocardiogram, Angiogram [MRI, CT]), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/structural-heart-imaging-shi-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Globally, the SHI market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of almost 10% from 2017 to 2025, which can be attributed to increase in investment by players for advancements in imaging of structural heart diseases, as well as increase in number of patients suffering from SHD.

By modality, echocardiogram segment dominated the market in 2016 and is estimated to account for more than 50.0% of market share by 2025. This can be attributed to its superiority in visualization of intracardiac structures

MRI segment is likely to drive the market at the fastest rate in the coming years due to technological advancements in MRI devices. Furthermore, this modality does not use ionizing radiation, making it more suitable than CT for diagnosis of children & pregnant women

Geographically, in 2016,North America accounted the largest share and is expected to maintain its dominance during forecast period due to availability of technologically advanced devices, high healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement policies for imaging

Asia Pacific is likely to witness lucrative growth in the coming years owing to growing investments by players in the region and increase in well-equipped & sophisticated hospitals. These factors are expected to result in rise in demand for advanced procedures for structural heart diseases

is likely to witness lucrative growth in the coming years owing to growing investments by players in the region and increase in well-equipped & sophisticated hospitals. These factors are expected to result in rise in demand for advanced procedures for structural heart diseases Some of the key players operating in the SHI market are Toshiba Corporation; Siemens Healthineers; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Shimadzu Corporation; Pie Medical Imaging; Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, Inc.; TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH; CardioComm Solutions, Inc.; and HeartSciences.

Grand View Research has segmented the global structural heart imaging market on the basis of imaging modality and region:

Imaging Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Echocardiogram Angiogram CT MRI

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China Central & South America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



