Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Markets 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Growing Preference for Convenient, Affordable, Safe, and Healthy Food

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails in Million Units and US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Metal Cans (Aluminum Cans, Steel Cans)

Metal Barrels

Metal Drums & Pails

The Global and Regional Markets are further analyzed in terms of Volume Sales by the following End-Use Segments:



Beverages

Food

Aerosols

General Line

The report profiles 158 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Ardagh Group S.A.

Ball Corporation

BWAY Corporation

Can-Pack S. A .

. CCL Industries, Inc.

Cleveland Steel Container Corporation

CPMC Holdings Limited

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Daiwa Can Company

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH

Industrial Container Services, LLC

Great Western Containers Inc.

Pacific Can

SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Skolnik Industries, Inc.

Tata Steel Group

ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

U. S. Steel Koice, s.r.o.

Universal Can Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Metal Cans: A Convenient, Cost-Friendly, Eco-Friendly, and Safe Packaging Option

Metal Cans: Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage

Growing Preference for Convenient, Affordable, Safe, and Healthy Food: Foundation for Market Growth

Key Safe and Convenient Attributes of Canned Foods & Beverages

Canned Foods and Beverages: Low Priced and Convenient

Rising Preference for At Home' Food Consumption

Convenience Muscles Growth in Metal Food Packaging

Preserving Flavor: A Vital Functionality Promoting Demand for and Production of Beverage Cans

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Metal Packaging Industry

Despite Competition from Plastics, Metal Beverage Packaging Continue to Grow Steadily

Metal Packaging's Superiority over Other Packaging Materials

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: Spearheading Growth

Competition: Ball, Crown, and Ardagh Dominate Metal Can Manufacturing Worldwide

Beverage Cans: Competitive Landscape

Food Cans: Competitive Landscape

Intense Competition and New Markets Drive M&A Activity

Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Global Metal Packaging/Cans Market (2015-2017)

Rising Raw Material Costs Hamper Profitability

Sustainability Factor Assumes Prominence

Emerging Markets: The New Manufacturing Hub for Aluminum Can Stock Production



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide Drive Healthy Growth for Metal Cans

Alcoholic Spirits and Wines: A Challenging, Yet Lucrative Market for Metal Cans

Increasing Beer Production Spells Opportunities for Metal Cans

Aluminum Cans: Replacing Glass in Beer and Soft Drink Segments

Demand for Aluminum Beverage Cans Gain Momentum

Metal Cans as the Preferred Packaging Format for Food Packaging Benefit Market Expansion

BPA in Food Cans Cleared by the FDA: A Game Changer for Metal Cans

Reduce, Recycle, and Re-use Attributes Drive Demand for Metal Cans in Industrial Packaging

Aluminum Aerosol Cans and Canisters: Strong End-use Demand Spurs Growth

Beauty and Cosmetics: The Dominant End-User Segment for Aerosol Cans

Growing Environmental Consciousness Promote Demand for Steel Cans

Demand for Steel Aerosol Containers Gain Momentum

Packaging Steel Recycling: Environmental Benefits

Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items

Research Backs Benefits of Steel Cans in Food Packaging

Rising Popularity of Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Bodes Well for Steel Cans

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Metal Cans

Plastic Containers Give Stiff Competition

Bio-Plastics to Bite into the Share of Metal Cans

90% Recycled Aluminum Suffers Slow Uptake

Standardized Container Shapes: A Key Limiting Factor

User and Content Safety Issues Continue to Haunt Metal Cans

Flexible Packaging to Displace Rigid Packaging

Growing Role of Paper in Flexible Packaging



3. METAL CAN INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Lightweight, Durable and Flexible Super-Steel

Re-sealable Metal Cans

Light-weight Aluminum Aerosols Cans

Runway & Jazz Aerosol Cans

Transfer Cap

Novel Aerosol Cans from Crown and Ball

Innovative Food Can Doused with Nitrogen

Other Noteworthy Metal Can Innovations and Advancements

Advancements in Lacquers

Ultra-thin Packaging Steel

Metal Embossing

Eco-friendly Coating Material

Technology Developments in the Recent Past

Coated Steel Packaging Materials

New Aerosol Technology

Contoured Cans and Active Packaging

Automatic Self-cooling and Self-heating Beverage and Food Cans

Push Plus End Tabs For Beverage Cans

Can-O-Mat and End-O-Mat Systems

Steel and Life Cans

Hygienic Beverage Can Concept

New Bottle Cans from Daiwa Cans

Necked-In Cans: A Revolutionary Concept

Silver Arrow's Distinct Look Innovative Cans

Prototype IC Can, a Self-Chilling Aluminum Container from Tempra Technology

Self-Heating/Chilling Cans

Appealing Beverage Cans

New Form of Paint Can Lids

EZO Lids for Cans



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Product Segments

Metal Cans

Steel Cans

End-Usage

Foundations of a Foolproof Packaging

The Preferred Packaging Mode for Paint Industry

Aluminum Cans

Benefits of Aluminum Cans

Manufacturing of Metal Cans: A Review

Early 19th Century: First Manually Made Cans

Manufacturing Process

Can Body

The Can End

Classification by Type

Three Piece Cans

Straight Sides

"Crimped" Cans

Two Piece Cans

Classification by Style

Metal Paint Cans

Metal Slip Cover Cans

Metal F Style Cans

Metal Barrels

Classification

Closed Top Metal Barrels

Open Top Metal Barrels

Drums & Pails

Drums

Classification

Closed Top Metal Drums

Open Top Metal Drums

Steel Drums

The Chosen One for Bulk Packaging

Stability in the Steel Drum Market

Pails

Classification

Closed Top Metal Pails

Open Top Metal Pails

End-Use Segments

Beverage Cans

Food Cans

Aerosol Containers

General Line



5. RECYCLING: THE NECESSITY

Recycling Provides Auxiliary Support, Reduces Cost to Industry, Cuts Environmental Costs

State Laws Augment Recycling

Recycling: Designing a Success Plan

Markets for Non-Reusable Steel Cans

Aluminum: Apt for Recycling

Drum Collection: Issues Involved



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Ball Rolls Out Latest Range of Cans

Ardagh Group to Introduce New Metal Packaging Beer Portfolio

Coca-Cola to Introduce Aluminium Coke Bottles in India

Ardagh Group Rolls Out Nitro Slim Can

Mead Johnson Unveils Enfinitas in a New Can by Ardargh for the Asian Market

Ardargh Pioneers the Manufacture of Lightest Aluminum Can for Seafood

Faultless Starch to Roll out its Products in the New G3-HD Aerosol Can by Ball

Crown Rolls out High-End Metal Tins for Lov Organic Tea Brand

Crown Develops CrownSmart

Rexam Introduces Novel Cans for Schwarze Eule

Rexam Designs Limited Edition Cans for Big Shock

Crown Rolls out New Beverage Can Sizes for Latin American Market

Crown Introduces Cottle Can

Bud Light Unveils NFL Team Cans

Bud Light Rolls out Cans for the Super Bowl

Ball Corp. Unveils G3-HD

Crown to Debut New Advanced Packaging Solutions in Nuremberg

Bon Affair Forays into Single-Serve Format with Rexam's Fusion Bottle

Noah's Spring Water Offers Bottled Water with Rexam Cap Can®

BudLight Unveils Limited Edition Cans



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Ball Collaborates with Unilever for Aerosol Cans

Crown Holdings Inaugurates New Beverage Can Plant in Nichols, New York

Anheuser-Busch Launches New Aluminum Bottle Line at its MCC Jacksonville Facility

BWAY Acquires Ball's Hubbard Metal Packaging Business

Ardagh Group to Restructure its Rugby Beverage Can Unit

Showa Denko and Carabao Group Establish Asia-Pacific Can Company

Ball Acquires Rexam

Can-Pack to Acquire Cia Metalic do Nordeste

Stone Canyon Acquires BWAY

Ardagh Acquires Ball and Rexam's Assets

Anheuser-Busch Inaugurates New Line at Arnold Production Unit

Crown Holdings to Add Second Line for Beverage Cans in Turkey

Crown Inaugurates Second Line of Beverage Can Production

Crown to Set up New Beverage Can Facility in Mexico

Anheuser-Busch to Expand Jacksonville Facility

Crown Takes over EMPAQUE from Heineken

Ball Corp. Acquires 100% Stake in Latapack-Ball Embalagens

Ball Corp. Voices Plans to Add New Production Line in Velim Plant

Ball Corp. Inaugurates Aluminum Aerosol Unit in Ahmedabad

Silgan to Set up New Production Unit in Burlington



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



Total Companies Profiled: 158 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 182)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g8t56r/metal_cans

