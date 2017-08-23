Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Markets 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Growing Preference for Convenient, Affordable, Safe, and Healthy Food

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails in Million Units and US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Metal Cans (Aluminum Cans, Steel Cans)
- Metal Barrels
- Metal Drums & Pails
The Global and Regional Markets are further analyzed in terms of Volume Sales by the following End-Use Segments:
- Beverages
- Food
- Aerosols
- General Line
The report profiles 158 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc.
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- Ardagh Group S.A.
- Ball Corporation
- BWAY Corporation
- Can-Pack S. A.
- CCL Industries, Inc.
- Cleveland Steel Container Corporation
- CPMC Holdings Limited
- Crown Holdings, Inc.
- Daiwa Can Company
- HUBER Packaging Group GmbH
- Industrial Container Services, LLC
- Great Western Containers Inc.
- Pacific Can
- SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
- Skolnik Industries, Inc.
- Tata Steel Group
- ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH
- Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.
- U. S. Steel Koice, s.r.o.
- Universal Can Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Metal Cans: A Convenient, Cost-Friendly, Eco-Friendly, and Safe Packaging Option
Metal Cans: Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage
Growing Preference for Convenient, Affordable, Safe, and Healthy Food: Foundation for Market Growth
Key Safe and Convenient Attributes of Canned Foods & Beverages
Canned Foods and Beverages: Low Priced and Convenient
Rising Preference for At Home' Food Consumption
Convenience Muscles Growth in Metal Food Packaging
Preserving Flavor: A Vital Functionality Promoting Demand for and Production of Beverage Cans
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Metal Packaging Industry
Despite Competition from Plastics, Metal Beverage Packaging Continue to Grow Steadily
Metal Packaging's Superiority over Other Packaging Materials
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries: Spearheading Growth
Competition: Ball, Crown, and Ardagh Dominate Metal Can Manufacturing Worldwide
Beverage Cans: Competitive Landscape
Food Cans: Competitive Landscape
Intense Competition and New Markets Drive M&A Activity
Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Global Metal Packaging/Cans Market (2015-2017)
Rising Raw Material Costs Hamper Profitability
Sustainability Factor Assumes Prominence
Emerging Markets: The New Manufacturing Hub for Aluminum Can Stock Production
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide Drive Healthy Growth for Metal Cans
Alcoholic Spirits and Wines: A Challenging, Yet Lucrative Market for Metal Cans
Increasing Beer Production Spells Opportunities for Metal Cans
Aluminum Cans: Replacing Glass in Beer and Soft Drink Segments
Demand for Aluminum Beverage Cans Gain Momentum
Metal Cans as the Preferred Packaging Format for Food Packaging Benefit Market Expansion
BPA in Food Cans Cleared by the FDA: A Game Changer for Metal Cans
Reduce, Recycle, and Re-use Attributes Drive Demand for Metal Cans in Industrial Packaging
Aluminum Aerosol Cans and Canisters: Strong End-use Demand Spurs Growth
Beauty and Cosmetics: The Dominant End-User Segment for Aerosol Cans
Growing Environmental Consciousness Promote Demand for Steel Cans
Demand for Steel Aerosol Containers Gain Momentum
Packaging Steel Recycling: Environmental Benefits
Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items
Research Backs Benefits of Steel Cans in Food Packaging
Rising Popularity of Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Bodes Well for Steel Cans
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Rapid Urbanization Worldwide
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Metal Cans
Plastic Containers Give Stiff Competition
Bio-Plastics to Bite into the Share of Metal Cans
90% Recycled Aluminum Suffers Slow Uptake
Standardized Container Shapes: A Key Limiting Factor
User and Content Safety Issues Continue to Haunt Metal Cans
Flexible Packaging to Displace Rigid Packaging
Growing Role of Paper in Flexible Packaging
3. METAL CAN INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Lightweight, Durable and Flexible Super-Steel
Re-sealable Metal Cans
Light-weight Aluminum Aerosols Cans
Runway & Jazz Aerosol Cans
Transfer Cap
Novel Aerosol Cans from Crown and Ball
Innovative Food Can Doused with Nitrogen
Other Noteworthy Metal Can Innovations and Advancements
Advancements in Lacquers
Ultra-thin Packaging Steel
Metal Embossing
Eco-friendly Coating Material
Technology Developments in the Recent Past
Coated Steel Packaging Materials
New Aerosol Technology
Contoured Cans and Active Packaging
Automatic Self-cooling and Self-heating Beverage and Food Cans
Push Plus End Tabs For Beverage Cans
Can-O-Mat and End-O-Mat Systems
Steel and Life Cans
Hygienic Beverage Can Concept
New Bottle Cans from Daiwa Cans
Necked-In Cans: A Revolutionary Concept
Silver Arrow's Distinct Look Innovative Cans
Prototype IC Can, a Self-Chilling Aluminum Container from Tempra Technology
Self-Heating/Chilling Cans
Appealing Beverage Cans
New Form of Paint Can Lids
EZO Lids for Cans
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Product Segments
Metal Cans
Steel Cans
End-Usage
Foundations of a Foolproof Packaging
The Preferred Packaging Mode for Paint Industry
Aluminum Cans
Benefits of Aluminum Cans
Manufacturing of Metal Cans: A Review
Early 19th Century: First Manually Made Cans
Manufacturing Process
Can Body
The Can End
Classification by Type
Three Piece Cans
Straight Sides
"Crimped" Cans
Two Piece Cans
Classification by Style
Metal Paint Cans
Metal Slip Cover Cans
Metal F Style Cans
Metal Barrels
Classification
Closed Top Metal Barrels
Open Top Metal Barrels
Drums & Pails
Drums
Classification
Closed Top Metal Drums
Open Top Metal Drums
Steel Drums
The Chosen One for Bulk Packaging
Stability in the Steel Drum Market
Pails
Classification
Closed Top Metal Pails
Open Top Metal Pails
End-Use Segments
Beverage Cans
Food Cans
Aerosol Containers
General Line
5. RECYCLING: THE NECESSITY
Recycling Provides Auxiliary Support, Reduces Cost to Industry, Cuts Environmental Costs
State Laws Augment Recycling
Recycling: Designing a Success Plan
Markets for Non-Reusable Steel Cans
Aluminum: Apt for Recycling
Drum Collection: Issues Involved
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Ball Rolls Out Latest Range of Cans
Ardagh Group to Introduce New Metal Packaging Beer Portfolio
Coca-Cola to Introduce Aluminium Coke Bottles in India
Ardagh Group Rolls Out Nitro Slim Can
Mead Johnson Unveils Enfinitas in a New Can by Ardargh for the Asian Market
Ardargh Pioneers the Manufacture of Lightest Aluminum Can for Seafood
Faultless Starch to Roll out its Products in the New G3-HD Aerosol Can by Ball
Crown Rolls out High-End Metal Tins for Lov Organic Tea Brand
Crown Develops CrownSmart
Rexam Introduces Novel Cans for Schwarze Eule
Rexam Designs Limited Edition Cans for Big Shock
Crown Rolls out New Beverage Can Sizes for Latin American Market
Crown Introduces Cottle Can
Bud Light Unveils NFL Team Cans
Bud Light Rolls out Cans for the Super Bowl
Ball Corp. Unveils G3-HD
Crown to Debut New Advanced Packaging Solutions in Nuremberg
Bon Affair Forays into Single-Serve Format with Rexam's Fusion Bottle
Noah's Spring Water Offers Bottled Water with Rexam Cap Can®
BudLight Unveils Limited Edition Cans
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Ball Collaborates with Unilever for Aerosol Cans
Crown Holdings Inaugurates New Beverage Can Plant in Nichols, New York
Anheuser-Busch Launches New Aluminum Bottle Line at its MCC Jacksonville Facility
BWAY Acquires Ball's Hubbard Metal Packaging Business
Ardagh Group to Restructure its Rugby Beverage Can Unit
Showa Denko and Carabao Group Establish Asia-Pacific Can Company
Ball Acquires Rexam
Can-Pack to Acquire Cia Metalic do Nordeste
Stone Canyon Acquires BWAY
Ardagh Acquires Ball and Rexam's Assets
Anheuser-Busch Inaugurates New Line at Arnold Production Unit
Crown Holdings to Add Second Line for Beverage Cans in Turkey
Crown Inaugurates Second Line of Beverage Can Production
Crown to Set up New Beverage Can Facility in Mexico
Anheuser-Busch to Expand Jacksonville Facility
Crown Takes over EMPAQUE from Heineken
Ball Corp. Acquires 100% Stake in Latapack-Ball Embalagens
Ball Corp. Voices Plans to Add New Production Line in Velim Plant
Ball Corp. Inaugurates Aluminum Aerosol Unit in Ahmedabad
Silgan to Set up New Production Unit in Burlington
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Total Companies Profiled: 158 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 182)
- The United States (23)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (100)
- - France (5)
- - Germany (20)
- - The United Kingdom (15)
- - Italy (16)
- - Spain (11)
- - Rest of Europe (33)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)
- Middle East (8)
- Latin America (7)
- Africa (1)
