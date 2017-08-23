

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) reported second-quarter net earnings of $1.4 billion or $1.68 per share compared to $1.2 billion or $1.31 per share, a year ago. The second quarter results included a $96 million gain from the sale of the company's interest in its Australian joint venture. Excluding the gain, adjusted earnings per share increased 14.6 percent to $1.57 from $1.37, prior year. On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.61 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Sales for the second quarter increased 6.8 percent to $19.5 billion from $18.3 billion, previous year, and comparable sales increased 4.5 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $19.53 billion, for the quarter. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 4.6 percent for the second quarter.



For the six months ended August 4, 2017, net earnings were $2.0 billion or $2.37 per share compared to $2.1 billion or $2.29 per share, prior year. Excluding the gain from the joint venture and the loss on extinguishment of debt in the first quarter of 2017, adjusted earnings per share increased 15.6 percent to $2.59 from $2.24. For the six month period, sales increased 8.5 percent to $36.4 billion over the same period a year ago, and comparable sales increased 3.3 percent. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 3.4 percent for the six-month period.



For the fiscal year ending February 2, 2018, Lowe's projects earnings per share of $4.20 to $4.30, reflective of the loss on extinguishment of debt and the gain from the sale of the company's interest in its Australian joint venture. Comparable sales are expected to increase approximately 3.5 percent; while total sales are expected to increase approximately 5 percent. The company expects to add approximately 25 home improvement and hardware stores in fiscal 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX