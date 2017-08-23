Investor Network: La-Z-Boy to Host Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call and Webcast Live on Wednesday, August 23, 2017

MONROE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the fiscal 2018 first quarter, to be held Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: August 23, 2017 at 8:30 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-0778

International: 201-689-8565

Live Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=176124 or http://investors.la-z-boy.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=92596&p=irol-calendar

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on August 30, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 10425

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=176124

About La-Z-Boy Incorporated

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid. The company-owned retail segment includes 143 of the 347 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores.

The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 347 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 557 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.



