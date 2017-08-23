sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,30 Euro		-3,91
-14,92 %
WKN: 860095 ISIN: US5053361078 Ticker-Symbol: LAZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LA-Z-BOY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LA-Z-BOY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,098
22,886
13:15
23.08.2017 | 12:56
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network: La-Z-Boy to Host Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call and Webcast Live on Wednesday, August 23, 2017

MONROE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the fiscal 2018 first quarter, to be held Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: August 23, 2017 at 8:30 AM ET
  • Toll Free: 877-407-0778
  • International: 201-689-8565
  • Live Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=176124 or http://investors.la-z-boy.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=92596&p=irol-calendar

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on August 30, 2017.

  • Toll Free: 877-481-4010
  • International: 919-882-2331
  • Replay ID#: 10425
  • Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=176124

About La-Z-Boy Incorporated

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid. The company-owned retail segment includes 143 of the 347 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores.

The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 347 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 557 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE