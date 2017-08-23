Partnership with Leading TCA Provider Boosts Best Execution Toolkit

Eze Software, a global leading provider of investment technology, has partnered with Trade Informatics to enhance its transaction cost analysis (TCA) offerings. The partnership gives Eze Investment Suite users access to Trade Informatics' advanced post-trade analytics, enabling them to assess their execution performance against key and custom benchmarks. Integration with Eze OMS and Eze EMS allows traders to adjust their strategies to minimize trading costs and maximize alpha.

Trade Informatics specializes in tools and insights to help institutional investors improve their execution performance. It aims to help asset managers customize and align trading strategies with portfolio manager characteristics to optimize trading results. Eze Software's clients will be able to evaluate their performance versus benchmarks, as well as perform peer comparisons across managers, traders, brokers, algorithms and venues to track long-term performance trends. Thanks to integration with major market data feeds within Eze Investment Suite, traders will be able to act on the information to adjust their position in the market.

"Trade Informatics delivers one of the most comprehensive, flexible and actionable TCA solutions in the market today," said Bill Neuman, Managing Director, Product Management Development for Eze Software. "By combining TI's comprehensive order profiling with the capability to act on trading decisions quickly and systemically, we are enhancing our clients' ability to provide a solid framework for best execution under MiFID II."

"We are excited to be partnering with Eze, a company whose market strategy and corporate ethos are synergistic with our own," said Allan Goldstein, Chief Operating Officer of Trade Informatics. "Combining our best-of-breed products will extend the capability of portfolio managers to align their alpha profiles with their execution strategies, lowering implementation costs and narrowing the gap between expected and realized returns."

