Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, 2017-2021 with B. Braun, Brainlab, Medtronic & Stryker Dominating

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report forecasts the global orthopedic surgical navigation systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing trend of medical tourism. Medical or wellness tourism is an approach by an individual moving from one location to another to avail better medical treatments at a lower cost. With the increasing healthcare cost in the developed countries like the US, Germany, France, and the UK, many individuals from these countries are traveling to the developing countries like Malaysia, China, Singapore, and India to avail medical care and surgical treatment at comparatively lower cost for expensive computer-assisted surgical navigation systems such as robotic surgery for various orthopedic-related medical conditions and treatments like hip and knee surgery.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries. The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and growing popularity among the people due to minimal incision, quick recovery, and satisfactory results are driving the demand for more precise surgeries with accurate outcomes. Individuals prefer shorter hospital stay, and minimally invasive surgeries are performed without major opening of the human body organs. Hence the wound heals faster and is less painful to the individual.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is underpenetration of market in emerging economies. CAOS has been introduced approximately two decades ago and is growing significantly in developed economies due to various factors such as increasing number of musculoskeletal diseases, advancements in the navigating tools, and increasing availability of many imaging modalities. However, the emerging markets still require some time to completely incorporate computer-assisted surgical navigation procedures in various public and private healthcare institutions due to a high level of training required to use the device, technical difficulty, and high cost of the device.

Key vendors



B. Braun

Brainlab

Medtronic

Stryker



Other prominent vendors



MicroPort Medical

NuVasive

Siemens Healthineers

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical Group

Zimmer Biomet

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-Users



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8krjw9/global_orthopedic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716