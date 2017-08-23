Caprion Biosciences and the FNIH Biomarkers Consortium Partner to Improve Monitoring of Early Alzheimer's Disease Progression and Treatment Response

MONTREAL, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Caprion's CNS ProteoCarta' MRM biomarker panel will be used to measure early Alzheimer's Disease progression in cerebrospinal fluid samples from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative cohort

Caprion Biosciences Inc., a leading specialty CRO laboratory, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a scientific collaboration with theFoundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) Biomarkers Consortium. ThisCerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Proteomics Projectaims to track early disease progression by changes in protein concentration (biomarkers) over time in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and Alzheimer's disease (AD).

The team will leverage results from an earlier collaboration in which 142 candidate protein biomarkers identified in the scientific literature were subsequently quantified in subjects including AD, MCI, and healthy controls.That study, published in 2015 (Spellman D. et al,Proteomics Clin Appl.), highlights the ability of Caprion's targeted MRM mass spectrometry-based platform to perform specific, sensitive and highly reproducible quantitation of large numbers of proteins in a single assay, using less than 0.1 mL of CSF.

The new study will focus on five potential biomarkers for absolute quantification that were selected based on good performance in the previous CSF Proteomics Project data set. The concentration of these proteins will be precisely measured in samples collected over a three year or greater period from over 200 subjects including AD, MCI and healthy controls from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI).The biomarker changes over time will be correlated to imaging and clinical data to assess the ability of the biomarkers to accurately track natural disease progression.Such markers could greatly enable the development of effective targeted therapies for AD. The biomarker panel used in this study will also measure over 140 additional protein markers, many of which have been associated with AD or with other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

"This partnership with the FNIH is a great example of Caprion's ongoing commitment to identifying and validating biomarkers of CNS diseases. Our CNS ProteoCarta' biomarker panel builds on Caprion's expertise in large targeted protein assays in multiple therapeutic areas including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntington's diseases," said Martin LeBlanc, CEO of Caprion Biosciences.

About the project team

The project team consists of a group of experts from the FNIH, National Institute on Aging, National Institute of Mental Health, Yale School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and six industry partners.

For more information on the project clickhere.

Partners:

Caprion Biosciences

Genentech

Janssen

Lundbeck

Merck

National Institute on Aging

National Institute of Mental Health

Takeda

University of Pennsylvania

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Yale School of Medicine

About Caprion Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Caprion is a leading specialty CRO laboratory providing an integrated platform in proteomics and immune monitoring services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Caprion's immune monitoring division, ImmuneCarta®, offers proprietary multiparametric flow cytometry services for functional analyses of innate and adaptive immune responses. Caprion's proteomics division, ProteoCarta', offers proprietary gel-free, label-free MS for comprehensive, quantitative and robust comparative measurement of proteins across large sets of biological samples for the discovery and validation of protein biomarkers. Based in Montreal, Canada, and in Gosselies, Belgium, Caprion has been providing large-scale proteomics and immune monitoring services to over 50 major pharmaceutical and biotech clients for more than 15 years. Caprion, a privately-held company, is majority owned by Global Healthcare Opportunities (GHO Capital Partners LLP).

About the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health

The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health creates and manages alliances with public and private institutions in support of the mission of the National Institutes of Health, the world's premier medical research agency. The Foundation, also known as the FNIH, works with its partners to accelerate biomedical research and strategies against diseases and health concerns in the United States and across the globe. The FNIH organizes and administers research projects; supports education and training of new researchers; organizes educational events and symposia; and administers a series of funds supporting a wide range of health issues. Established by Congress in 1990, the FNIH is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

For additional information about the FNIH, visitfnih.org.

For more information,http://www.caprion.com

Media inquiries:

Guylaine Galipeau

+1-514-360-3600

Marketing Manager

Email: info@caprion.com

