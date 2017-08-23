SMA has announced the completion of contracts for the operation and maintenance of two solar power plants in Chile. The plants are owned by Atlas Renewable Energies, and have a combined capacity of 180 MW. The plants include both SMA inverters and those of other manufacturers.

Germany based inverter manufacturer SMA has secured O&M contracts for two large-scale power plants in Chile, expanding its 2.5 GW portfolio of O&M agreements worldwide.

The two power plants to be maintained by SMA are the 70 MW Javiera Power ...

