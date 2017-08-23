Stuttgart (ots) -



Gerald Lautenschläger will become the new Executive Director Europe Operations at Borgward Group AG on September 1, 2017. In his new position, Lautenschläger will build up a future-oriented sales system and services network for the European market. "We're delighted to have an automotive manager with so much experience on board with us," said Tom Anliker, Vice President Marketing, Sales & Services at Borgward Group AG. Lautenschläger was previously a member of the management of the Institute for Marketing and Industrial Psychology (IMB Group) in Berlin. In this position he was responsible, among other things for business development projects in the area of sales for Renault, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. Before that, he worked for over 15 years in diverse sales and aftersales functions at Adam Opel AG, most recently as Sales Director Germany.



