

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence weakened marginally in August, after improving in the previous month, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index broadly unchanged in August. It dropped to 71.1 from 71.3 in July. In June, the score was 70.0.



The financial situation expectation of household index remained stable at 91.9 in August.



At the same time, the indicator for country's general economic situation expectations improved to 97.9 in August from 95.7 in the prior month.



The number of people unemployed expectation index fell by 2.6 percent to 72.4 from 74.4. Similarly, the probability of saving index declined from 23.3 to 22.4 in August.



