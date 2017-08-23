Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 22-August-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 751.52p

INCLUDING current year revenue 767.00p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 736.54p

INCLUDING current year revenue 752.02p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 22-August-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 509.90p

INCLUDING current year revenue 513.71p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 22-August-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 409.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue 417.23p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.17p

INCLUDING current year revenue 412.24p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 22-August-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 324.58p

INCLUDING current year revenue 331.45p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 22-August-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1919.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1960.60p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1858.51p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1899.95p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 22-August-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 316.71p

INCLUDING current year revenue 320.80p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 22-August-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 205.26p

INCLUDING current year revenue 205.25p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 22-August-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 180.94p

INCLUDING current year revenue 181.10p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 22-August-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.14p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 22-August-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 134.07p

INCLUDING current year revenue 134.07p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596