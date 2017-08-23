sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.08.2017 | 13:20
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, August 23

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 22-August-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue751.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue767.00p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue736.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue752.02p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 22-August-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue509.90p
INCLUDING current year revenue513.71p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 22-August-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue409.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue417.23p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue404.17p
INCLUDING current year revenue 412.24p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 22-August-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue324.58p
INCLUDING current year revenue331.45p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 22-August-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1919.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue 1960.60p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1858.51p
INCLUDING current year revenue1899.95p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 22-August-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue316.71p
INCLUDING current year revenue320.80p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 22-August-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 205.26p
INCLUDING current year revenue205.25p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 22-August-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue180.94p
INCLUDING current year revenue181.10p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 22-August-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.14p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 22-August-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue134.07p
INCLUDING current year revenue134.07p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

© 2017 PR Newswire