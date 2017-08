Global White Oil Market to Reach US$ 1964.3 Mn by 2025 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global white oil market is witnessing significant growth and is expected to develop across important regions in the coming years. Persistence Market Research puts forth a spectacular overview based on a thorough analysis of the global scenario of white oil in a new publication titled "Global Market Study on White Oil: Light Paraffinic Oil Expected to Account for High Market Value Share During the Forecast Period 2017-2025 ". The research report focuses on the key trends, developments, impact of drivers and restraints, various challenges etc. likely to be witnessed in the globalwhite oil marketin the next eight years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161114/438683LOGO )



Global White Oil Market: Forecast

An in-depth study of the white oil market across the globe points to a revenue growth of US$ 1964.3 Mn by the end of 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 3.5% during the period of forecast, 2017 to 2025.

Global Market Research Report Overview on White Oil @http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/white-oil-market.asp

Global White Oil Market: Trends Observed Across Geographies

Certain trends are witnessed across geographies that are likely to impact revenue growth of the global white oil market. In Asia Pacific, there is more inclination towards the use of heavy paraffinic oil in industries for various applications. There is an increase in innovative platforms to enhance production of white oil in order to meet growing demands in the Middle East and Africa region, which has a significant impact on the global white oil market.

The adoption of new technologies and increase in the adoption of group II base oil has a positive impact on the white oil market in North America. In Latin America, the demand for heavy paraffinic white oil is rising due to rising manufacturing of polymers, textile products and hot melt adhesives. This region can be considered as a low volume high growth region due to rising number of end-use industries in Latin America.

In Europe, the focus on high quality products coupled with the rising number of new entrants, manufacturers and suppliers has led to an increase in the demand for high efficacy white oil.

Global White Oil Market: Segmental Forecast

The global white oil market is segmented on the basis of product type (light paraffinic, heavy paraffinic, and naphthenic); on the basis of grade (pharmaceutical, chemical); on the basis of application (pharmaceutical, personal care and cosmetics, polymers, textiles, adhesives, food and beverages, and others) and on the basis of region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa).

The light paraffinic segment byproduct typeis expected to witness dominance with respect to market share and is estimated to represent 2/5thof the overall global white oil market by the end of 2025; poised to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical segment bygradeis anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the period of forecast to slate a revenue of US$ 1206.8 Mn by the end of 2025 thereby establishing dominance.

Byapplication, the personal care and cosmetics segment is poised to grow at a higher rate to register a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period and dominates the global market with respect to revenue share.

A sample of this report is available upon request@http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14950

Global White Oil Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report on the global white oil market profiles tier players involved in the white oil market such as given below -

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Chevron Corp

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

plc. Fuchs Perlolub SE

Nynas AB

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.

Panama Petrochem Ltd.

Apar Industries Limited.

C J Robinson Company Inc.

Morris Lubricants

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Raj Petro Specialties P. LTD.

Kerax Limited

Petro-Canada Lubricants

Lubline

Sonneborn

View Report Table of Contents, Figures, and Tables@http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/white-oil-market/toc

Global White Oil Market: Regional Exploration

Persistence Market Research has scrutinized the market for white oil across the important geographies of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific and North America are anticipated to remain the major regions in the global white oil market with respect to demand. Europe and Middle East and Africa are expected to hold a considerable share during the period of forecast. Asia Pacific is anticipated to record US$ 1120.6 Mn in market value and is poised to register a comparatively higher growth rate of 3.9% throughout the forecast period.

Future of Global White Oil Market is available for US$ 4,900

Persistence Market Research Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.



Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com



Follow us on LinkedIn@ https://www.linkedin.com/company/persistence-market-research-&-consulting