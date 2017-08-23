Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority JSC Halyk Bank: Announcement of completion of the tender offer 23-Aug-2017 / 12:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 August 2017 Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMPLETION OF THE TENDER OFFER JSC Halyk Bank announces that final settlement has been completed for the tender offer to purchase global depositary receipts representing common shares and preference shares of Kazakommertsbank, described in its release of 10 August 2017. For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank Mira Kasenova: +7 727 259 04 30 Yelena Perekhoda: +7 727 330 17 19 The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: JSC Halyk Bank 40, Al Farabi Avenue 050059 (A26M3K5) Almaty Kazakhstan Phone: +7 727 259 04 30 Fax: +7 727 259 02 71 E-mail: ir@halykbank.kz Internet: http://halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 WKN: A0LF36 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 4552 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 603487 23-Aug-2017

August 23, 2017 06:59 ET (10:59 GMT)