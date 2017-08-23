sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.08.2017 | 13:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Mannequin-based Simulation Strategic Business Report 2017-2024 - Robot-assisted Surgical Simulation Training Gaining Significance

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mannequin-Based Simulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2020. Also, a seven-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mannequin-based Simulation in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

  • Patient Simulators
  • Others

The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • 3D Systems (USA)
  • CAE Healthcare (Canada)
  • Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc. (USA)
  • Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Laerdal Medical A/S (Norway)
  • Limbs & Things Ltd. (UK)
  • Mentice AB (Sweden)
  • Shanghai Honglian Medical Tech Group (China)
  • Simulab Corporation (USA)
  • Simulaids, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Mannequin
  • A Prelude
  • Simulation Training
  • Mannequin-based Simulation: Increasingly Vital in Physician Training
  • Growth Drivers
  • Increasing Focus on Patient Safety
  • Limited Access to Live Patients Drives Market for Simulation
  • Simulation in Healthcare Enables Cost Reduction
  • Technology Revolution Drives Demand for Simulation
  • Market Challenges
  • High Entry-Price Points Restrict Market
  • Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
  • Developing Regions Offer High Growth Potential for Mannequin- based Simulation
  • Competition

2. SEGMENT REVIEW

  • Patient Simulators Lead the Mannequin-based Simulation Market
  • Select Mannequin-based Simulators Available on the Market

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

  • Advanced Mannequins Imitate Human Reactions
  • Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
  • Mannequin-based Simulation for Nursing Schools
  • Mannequins Gain Traction in Military Medical Training
  • Minimally-invasive Procedures Necessitate Simulation-based Training
  • Robot-assisted Surgical Simulation Training Gaining Significance
  • Simulation Training Preferred for Cataract Surgery
  • Simulation Benefits Interventional Cardiology
  • Innovations in Patient Simulators
  • Virtual Medical Training
  • Potential to Replace Mannequin- based Simulation

4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

  • CAE Healthcare Unveils CAE Juno
  • CAE Healthcare Launches CAE VimedixAR
  • 3D Systems Unveils Simbionix SPINE Mentor
  • Simulab Launches PacerMan High-Fidelity Simulator
  • Gaumard Scientific Releases Super Tory Neonatal Patient Simulation Manikin
  • Limbs & Things Develops Endoscopy Training System (ETS)
  • Limbs & Things Introduces Abdominal Examination Trainer
  • 3D Systems Unveils Enhanced RobotiX Mentor Simulator
  • MedaPhor Group Rolls Out ScanExaminer Ultrasound Skills Examination Simulator
  • CAE Healthcare Introduces NeuroVR Neurosurgery Simulator
  • CAE Healthcare Launches Athena High-Fidelity Female Patient Simulator
  • Limbs & Things Unveils C-Section Module
  • CAE Healthcare Launches Musculoskeletal Training Model for Ultrasound-Guided Procedures
  • Gaumard Scientific to Showcase Trauma HAL® and Pedi HAL®
  • 3D Systems Announces Launch of Simbionix Advanced Cardiology Training Modules
  • Gaumard to Launch HAL® S315 Range of CPR and auscultation trainers
  • CAE Healthcare Releases Tablet-Operable Software for METIman
  • Gaumard to Launch Advanced Simulator Newborn Tory
  • Laerdal Medical and SonoSim to Unveil Joint Product Line

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • SIMnext Teams Up with Limbs & Things
  • 3D Systems Bags ECAT Contract from the US Defense Logistics Agency
  • 3D Systems Inaugurates New Healthcare Technology Center
  • CAE Healthcare Delivers Impella® Heart Pump Training Simulator to Abiomed
  • CAE Healthcare Signs Agreement with Strategic Operations to Distribute Trauma Surgical Suits
  • SCDF Seeks Human Manikins for Training Simulations
  • CAE Healthcare Enters Into Distribution Agreement with VirtaMed

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 57)

  • The United States (31)
  • Canada (1)
  • Japan (5)
  • Europe (17)
  • - France (1)
  • - Germany (6)
  • - The United Kingdom (6)
  • - Rest of Europe (4)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
  • Latin America (1)


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tfs97p/mannequinbased

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire