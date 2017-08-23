Surgical Dressing Market Worth $5.6 Billion by 2025, CAGR: 5.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global surgical dressing marketis expected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, owing toincreasing organ transplant surgeries, increasing disease burden of lifestyle disorders and widened range and number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC).

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Globally there were 126,670 organ transplant surgeries in 2015, which is approximately 15.0% higher than transplants in 2000, according to the Global Observatory on Donations and Transplantation (GODT) database. This exponential increase in the number of organ transplant surgeries is expected to increase the demand for these products in this vertical.

Another key driver for this market is the increased disease burden of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) and the resultant surgeries for the treatment or management of the disease. It was estimated by the American Heart Association (AHA) that 92.1 million adults in the U.S. would suffer from at least one type of CVD by 2017.

ASC conduct surgical procedures related to pain management, urology, orthopedics, restorative, reconstructive or alternative plastic surgeries and Gastro Intestinal (GI) related surgeries. Thus, rising volume and range of ASC is expected to increase the demand for this industry.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Surgical Dressing Market Analysis by Product (Primary Dressing, Secondary Dressing, Others), By End-use (Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Ambulatory Centers), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/surgical-dressing-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Primary segment is the major contributor for the surgical dressing vertical in 2016.

NPWT (Others) recorded the fastest growth in the surgical dressing industry.

Hospitals are the major contributors in the end-user segment for the surgical dressing vertical in 2016.

The ASC is the fastest growing end-user segment for the surgical dressing market in 2016.

North America is the major market for growth of the surgical dressing industry.

is the major market for growth of the surgical dressing industry. The Asia Pacific region recorded the fastest growth in the global surgical dressing industry

region recorded the fastest growth in the global surgical dressing industry The key players include Medline Industries, Inc. Smith & Nephew, Advancis Medical, Acelity, Medtronic, Alliqua Biomedical, Inc., 3M, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

The key strategic initiatives include new product launches, acquisitions and mergers, and collaborations.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Hospital Microbiology Testing Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hospital-microbiology-testing-market



Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/extracorporeal-shock-wave-lithotripsy-market



Catheter Stabilization Device Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/catheter-stabilization-device-market



Gerontology/Aging Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/gerontology-aging-market

For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the surgical dressing market by product, application, end-use, and region:

Surgical Dressing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Primary Dressing Film dressing Alginates Soft silicone dressing Composite dressing Hydrogel Hydrocolloid dressing Foam Secondary Dressing Absorbents Bandages Muslin bandage rolls Elastic bandage Triangular bandage Orthopedic bandage Elastic plaster bandage Others bandages Adhesive tapes Protectives Others Others

Surgical Dressing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Diabetes based surgeries Cardiovascular diseases based surgeries. Ulcers Burns Transplant sites Others

Surgical Dressing End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Hospital Specialty Clinics Home Healthcare Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) Other Healthcare Settings

Surgical Dressing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Mexico Brazil MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com