Hereditary Angioedema Market to be Worth US$3.81 Billion by 2025: Initiatives to Generate Awareness by Physicians and Patient Bodies Drive Growth

Some of the prominent names operating in the global hereditary angioedema market are Pharming Group NV, Shire plc, CSL Limited, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., iBio Inc., and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global hereditary angioedema market will likely rise at a healthy 9.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$3.81 bn by 2025 from US$ 1.73 bn in 2016.

Superior Healthcare Facilities Makes North America Market Leader

Depending upon the class of drugs, the global hereditary angioedema market can be segmented into C1 Esterase Inhibitor, Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, and Kallikrein Inhibitor, among others including conventional and pipeline. The C1 esterase inhibitor can be further divided into drugs such as Cinryze, Berinert, and Ruconest. Among them, C1 esterase inhibitor, accounted for more than half the share in the market in 2016 and going forward too, the segment is slated to dominate the market on account of its use in treatment of prophylactic and severe HAE attack. The emergence of novel products will aid the segment to hold on to its leading share in the future.

Geography-wise, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World are the key regions in the global hereditary angioedema market. At present, North America accounts for a leading position and in the upcoming years too is expected to retain its dominant share by rising at a healthy 8.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. This is because of the superior healthcare infrastructure and strong support from public and private sector in terms of reimbursements. Increasing knowledge about HAE among patients has resulted better methods of diagnosis of HAE and adoption of specialty drugs for treatment of HAE - this is also expected to catalyze growth in the market.

Progress in Diagnosis Catalyzing Growth in Market

Hereditary angioedema is a rare disease that is estimated to affect 1 in 30,000 to 1 in 50,000 people worldwide. Hereditary angioedema is often mistaken for common allergic reactions and abdominal pain due to lack of awareness both among physicians and patients. It is estimated that around 40% of the affected patient are diagnosed correctly for HAE in the U.S. and Europe. With progress in diagnostic field and different initiatives undertaken by patient bodies and industry players to spread awareness, the market for hereditary angioedema is projected to grow.

"Specialty hereditary angioedema drugs are offered orphan drug designation across the markets which offers them market exclusivity and several incentives in the regional markets. The frequency and severity of HAE attacks is found to be increased with triggers such as stress, anxiety, minor surgeries, hormone replacement therapies and ACE inhibitors used for treatment of hypertension. According to World Allergy Organization, an estimated 40 million people are receiving ACE inhibitor treatment annually. The projected rise in incidences of HAE attacks is estimated to drive growth for global hereditary angioedema market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025," explains the lead analyst of the TMR report.

Acting as a hindrance to the market, on the other hand, is a few approved specialty hereditary angioedema drugs which makes them highly expensive.

