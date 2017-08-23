

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market continues to be sensitive to geopolitical issues as well as President Trump's recent comments. The initial trading at the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street is poised to open lower. The New Home sales data to be published on Wednesday is expected to be unchanged from the prior period. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading mostly lower.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 34 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 12.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday. The Dow advanced 196.14 points or 0.9 percent to 21,899.89, the Nasdaq surged up 84.35 points or 1.4 percent to 6,297.48 and the S&P 500 jumped 24.14 points or 1 percent to 2,452.51.



On the economic front, the The Mortgage Bankers' Association's Mortgage Applications for the week will be published at 7.00 am ET. In the prior week, the Index grew 0.1 percent.



The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for August will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 54.3, compared to 54.2 in the previous month.



The New Home Sales for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 610K, unchanged from the prior period.



The Energy Information Administration's Petroleum status report for the week that provides information on petroleum inventories in the U.S., will be available at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, crude oil inventories were down 8.9 million barrels.



Two year Floating rate note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A session at the Permian Basin Petroleum Association Membership Luncheon in Midland, Texas, with audience and media Q&A at 1.05 pm.



In the corporate sector, Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) reported an increase in second-quarter profit to $1.4 billion or $1.68 per share from $1.2 billion or $1.31 per share last year. Excluding the gain, adjusted earnings per share were $1.57. Sales for the second quarter increased 6.8 percent to $19.5 billion from $18.3 billion in the previous year, and comparable sales increased 4.5 percent.



Dean Foods Co.(DF) said its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Bellairs will depart the company, effective September 1. Scott Vopni, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer will assume the responsibilities for the interim period.



Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Wednesday. Chinese shares ended on a flat note. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 2.52 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 3,287.70. Trading in Hong Kong was suspended due to tropical cyclone Hato.



Japanese shares eked out modest gains to snap a five-day losing streak. The Nikkei average rose 50.80 points or 0.26 percent to 19,434.64 while the broader Topix index closed 0.25 percent higher at 1,600.05.



Australian shares ended modestly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 12.90 points or 0.22 percent to 5,737.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index slid 12.10 points or 0.21 percent to 5,792.70.



European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 1.80 points or 0.04 percent. The German DAX is losing 5.05 points or 0.04 percent. The U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 2.00 points or 0.03 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 25.58 points or 0.28 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.08 percent.



