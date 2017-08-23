

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence weakened in August after improving in the previous two months, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 7.6 in August from 10.5 in July, which was the highest score since May 2015.



Consumers' financial situation over the last twelve months worsened in August, with the corresponding index falling to 5.8 from 10.7 in the prior month.



Similarly, their own financial situation over the next twelve months decreased to 11.6 in August from 15.7 in July.



Households' expectations regarding the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months also fell to 11.7 from 13.0.



