Global Non-ferrous Castings Market 2017-2021 - Shift from Ferrous to Non-ferrous Casting

The "Global Non-ferrous Castings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global non-ferrous castings market to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Non-ferrous Castings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Shift from ferrous to non-ferrous casting. In recent years, the metal castings market has been shifting toward non-ferrous castings, especially aluminum castings, due to their favorable features. Also, end-user industries, such as automotive, telecommunications, and industrial machinery, are focusing on lightweight products to improve their quality and efficiency by reducing the overall weight.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased simulation-based castings. Simulation-based casting technology is widely used in metal casting industries and foundries. It is a virtual software that gives a virtual casting process, such as mold filling, cooling, and solidification, with respect to direction and time. They also help in predicting and identifying the location of internal defects and optimizing the design and process methods of casting. They are useful for the production of economic, reliable, and high accuracy cast components.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Need for high initial investment. Casting products are developed by the effective deployment of high-quality casting equipment, metals, and dies that deliver high-precision products in a minimal time. The high cost of casting equipment limits the production volume of manufacturers.

Key vendors



Alcoa

Dynacast

Hitachi Metals

Minerals Technologies

Precision Castparts

Other prominent vendors



Alcast Technologies

Bodine Aluminum

CAF Innovative Shapecasting

Castwel Foundries

DM Foundries

FSE Foundry

Georg Fischer

Leggett & Platt Office Components

LEW Castings

Martinrea Honsel

MAGMA

MRT Castings

Norwood Foundry

Schuler

voestalpine Giesserei Linz



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by metal type



Part 07: Market segmentation by applications



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



