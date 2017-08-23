sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.08.2017 | 13:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Non-ferrous Castings Market 2017-2021 - Shift from Ferrous to Non-ferrous Casting

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Non-ferrous Castings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global non-ferrous castings market to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Non-ferrous Castings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Shift from ferrous to non-ferrous casting. In recent years, the metal castings market has been shifting toward non-ferrous castings, especially aluminum castings, due to their favorable features. Also, end-user industries, such as automotive, telecommunications, and industrial machinery, are focusing on lightweight products to improve their quality and efficiency by reducing the overall weight.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased simulation-based castings. Simulation-based casting technology is widely used in metal casting industries and foundries. It is a virtual software that gives a virtual casting process, such as mold filling, cooling, and solidification, with respect to direction and time. They also help in predicting and identifying the location of internal defects and optimizing the design and process methods of casting. They are useful for the production of economic, reliable, and high accuracy cast components.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Need for high initial investment. Casting products are developed by the effective deployment of high-quality casting equipment, metals, and dies that deliver high-precision products in a minimal time. The high cost of casting equipment limits the production volume of manufacturers.

Key vendors

  • Alcoa
  • Dynacast
  • Hitachi Metals
  • Minerals Technologies
  • Precision Castparts

Other prominent vendors

  • Alcast Technologies
  • Bodine Aluminum
  • CAF Innovative Shapecasting
  • Castwel Foundries
  • DM Foundries
  • FSE Foundry
  • Georg Fischer
  • Leggett & Platt Office Components
  • LEW Castings
  • Martinrea Honsel
  • MAGMA
  • MRT Castings
  • Norwood Foundry
  • Schuler
  • voestalpine Giesserei Linz

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01:Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by metal type

Part 07: Market segmentation by applications

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9sb72h/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire