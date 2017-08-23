DK-5471 Soendersoe, 2017-08-23 13:46 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Group generated profit before tax and non-controlling interests of DKK 97.3 million in H1 2017, a 64.2% increase from DKK 59.2 million in H1 2016. Relative to the year-earlier period, revenue was up by 34.2% to DKK 978.2 million and EBITDA was up by 52.1% to DKK 148.8 million from DKK 97.8 million. Earnings were in line with expectations. We maintain the FY 2017 guidance announced in Announcement no. 39/2017. We expect profit before tax and non-controlling interests of DKK 170-190 million on revenue of DKK 1.8-1.9 billion. If we can continue to accelerate performance in the current market, SP Group may report even higher revenue and earnings for FY 2017.



