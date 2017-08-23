Doriemus PLC - Result of AGM

23 August 2017
Doriemus PLC
("Doriemus" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
Doriemus PLC (NEX:DOR), the London traded UK focused oil and gas exploration and production investment company, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
-ENDS-
For further additional information, please contact:
|Doriemus Plc:
David Lenigas
Donald Strang
|+44 (0)20 7440 0640
|Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Corporate Adviser
Guy Miller / Fungai Ndoro
|+44 (0)20 7469 0930