Doriemus PLC - Result of AGM

23 August 2017

Doriemus PLC

("Doriemus" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Doriemus PLC (NEX:DOR), the London traded UK focused oil and gas exploration and production investment company, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

