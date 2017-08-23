São Paulo - Swissnex Brazil is an initiative of Switzerland's State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI), managed in cooperation with the Department of Foreign Affairs as an annex of the Consulate General of Switzerland in Rio de Janeiro and Sa~o Paulo. A public- private venture, swissnex is part of a network of outposts in Bangalore, Boston, Shanghai and San Francisco. Along with individual science and technology counselors around the world, swissnex works on behalf of Switzerland to expand education, research, and innovation.

Swissnex ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...