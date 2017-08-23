LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Her Imports (OTCQB: HHER), a leading retailer of human hair extensions and related beauty products, today announced the appointment of four new independent directors, effective immediately: Aric Perminter; Alex Wong; Dr. Karen MacDonald; and Dr. Faisal Razzaqi. Barry Hall, CEO and CFO of Her Imports, will remain as Chairman of the Board and is the only non-independent board member.

"We welcome our four new independent directors to the Her Imports' Board of Directors," stated Barry Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Her Imports. "Each of the new members brings extensive experience in a wide variety of industries and skills including leadership roles in successful information technology companies, luxury retailers or expertise in accounting and finance, human resources, and pediatrics and oncology. We believe our diverse Board will provide a unique perspective as we continue to grow Her Imports and its lines of revenue."

"We will now turn our attention to forming the Company's Audit, Compensation, and Nominations Committees, which will be comprised solely of Independent Directors. These actions are part of the continued evolution of Her Imports in upholding the highest corporate governance standards as we continue to work towards listing on a stock exchange," concluded Mr. Hall.

New Independent Director Appointments:

Aric Perminter, Founder & Chairman of Lynx Technology Partners, an information security and risk management consulting services company. Mr. Perminter has held a variety of leadership positions across key parts of information technology businesses during his 25 year career. Before founding Lynx, he was a regional sales manager for Lumension Security's northeastern region, a partner at Secure Technology Integration Group. Also, he served as Founder & CEO for Precise Technologies Group, which he successfully sold to Infinity Consulting Group. Mr. Perminter spent his earlier career after serving in the United States Army with Greenwich Technology Partners where he served as sales manager for the northern region.





Alex Wong, Vice President of Region Operations and Control at DFS Group, a global luxury travel retailer and division of LVMH. Mr. Wong is an experienced executive with over 20 years serving in a variety of accountant and finance roles.





Dr. Karen MacDonald, Senior HR Specialist, Services, Solutions & Measurement at General Dynamics Electric Boat. Dr. MacDonald has over 15 years of organization development, leadership training, development, and coaching with multi-industrial experience. She effectively integrates business goals, adult learning, with practical application to achieve results. Dr. MacDonald has a doctorate in strategic leadership development with emphasis in Emotional Intelligence.





Dr. Faisal Razzaqi, Attending Physician in the Department of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Valley Children's Hospital (former name Children's Hospital Central California). Approximately 80% of Dr. Razzaqi's time is dedicated to clinical patient care. The other 20% is spent in various administrative duties including but not limited to teaching, quality improvement, program development and more.

Denis Betsi and Juan Hernandez resigned from the Her Imports Board of Directors, effective August 19, 2017. Mr. Hall commented, "We wish to extend our gratitude to Denis and Juan for their service to the Company during the last two years and wish them the best in their future endeavors."

About Her Imports:

Her Imports sells human hair extensions and related hair-care and beauty products at retail locations throughout the U.S. and on our Website, www.herimports.com. Additionally, by way of our proprietary eCommerce platform and strategic leveraging of social media buys, we convert prospects into customers while developing long-term personal relationships and loyal customers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including a statement regarding future stock exchange listing. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include our future stock price and exchange review of any filing we my make. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: (212) 896-1254 / (212) 896-1267

Email: Email Contact / Email Contact



