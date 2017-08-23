CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Bitglass, the Total Data Protection company, has earned two Golden Bridge Awards® -- a Gold Award in the Mobile Security Solution Innovations category and a Bronze Award in the Cloud Security Innovations category -- for Bitglass Mobile Security Solution and the Bitglass CASB Solution, respectively. Bitglass was also recognized as a 2017 Stratus Award winner -- Cloud Security Service Startup category.

With the rise in enterprise cloud applications and growing mobile adoption, organizations must secure data as it moves beyond the corporate network. Bitglass was recognized for its industry leading Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) technology that secures corporate data in the cloud and across mobile devices.

"Security practitioners are increasingly aware of the risks facing cloud apps and are now taking steps to close those critical security gaps," said Rich Campagna, CEO at Bitglass. "CASBs are well positioned to address these challenges head-on and Bitglass will continue to outpace the competition as the landscape evolves."

Bitglass enables security-conscious organizations to safely enable secure BYOD and adopt cloud-based applications such as Google's G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Box, Slack, Salesforce and more. The total data protection suite provides end-to-end security and visibility over corporate data on any device, in any location.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, executives and management teams, and more from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 during the annual Red Carpet Golden Bridge Awards Ceremony.

The Stratus Awards recognize those companies and individuals innovating in the cloud and providing offerings that are truly differentiated in the market. The Stratus Awards are organized by the Business Intelligence Group. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives -- those with experience and knowledge -- judge the awards. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Bitglass

Bitglass, the total data protection company, is a global CASB and agentless mobile security company based in Silicon Valley. The company's solutions enable real-time end-to-end data protection, from the cloud to the device. Bitglass is backed by Tier 1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.

